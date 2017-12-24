COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence has returned to his Indiana hometown for the holidays.

The (Columbus) Republic reports Air Force 2 arrived at Columbus Municipal Airport around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The duration of the former Indiana governor’s stay was not known.

The White House did not announce the Republican’s weekend schedule ahead of his Indiana trip. He arrived in Columbus with his wife, Karen Pence.

Pence’s mother and two of his brothers live in the area.

At the start of the year, crews installed signs at two entryways into the southern Indiana city announcing to visitors that it is Pence’s hometown.

