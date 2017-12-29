CLARKSTON, Mich. — A Michigan high school basketball star wants a federal judge to put him back on the court.

Thomas Kithier has been barred from playing for Clarkston after transferring from Dakota for his senior year. The Michigan High School Athletic Association says Kithier is ineligible because he was motivated by a desire to play with a former AAU teammate.

Kithier denies it and says his reason was based on academics. He filed a lawsuit Friday in Detroit federal court. He says Dakota teachers couldn’t control classrooms and didn’t return tests in a timely manner.

Kithier says his constitutional rights have been violated. He wants Judge Marianne Battani to put him in a Clarkston uniform by Jan. 15.

Kithier plans to play basketball next fall at Michigan State. Coach Tom Izzo says the transfer controversy is a “very sad situation.”