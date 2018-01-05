STACY, Minn. — Sen. Tina Smith is hitting the road to kick off her new job.

Minnesota’s newest senator returned to Minnesota Friday for a swing through state, with stops scheduled in Stacy, Duluth and the Iron Range before returning to Minneapolis. She was sworn in Wednesday to replace Al Franken. Franken formally resigned this week after a string of sexual misconduct allegations.

The first stop on her tour brought Smith to a manufacturing plant in Stacy Friday to speak with business owners and local education officials about a looming shortage of high-skilled workers. Smith says she’ll bring their concerns and advice back with her to Washington.

Her rapid schedule signals the beginning of the rush to get settled in the Senate and to campaign for November’s special election to finish Franken’s term.