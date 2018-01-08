ST. PAUL, Minn. — The rush for cash is on in the crowded race for Minnesota governor.

Democratic candidate and Rep. Tim Walz said Monday his campaign had raised more than $1.1 million in 2017. Fellow Democrat and former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman said he’d raised more than $800,000.

It highlights the expensive race for the open governor’s seat ahead as candidates jockey for support among their parties. Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican challenger Jeff Johnson raised a combined $5 million in the 2014 election.

Several other Democratic candidates did not release fundraising total, nor did any of the eight Republicans running. The final fundraising reports aren’t due until the end of January.