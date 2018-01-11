WINCHESTER, Ind. — An east central Indiana county and its seat are celebrating their joint bicentennial with events throughout the year.

Randolph County and Winchester both turn 200 years old this year. The (Muncie) Star Press reports events began Saturday with a semiformal Bicentennial Gala and will continue May 19 with a community ice cream social and birthday party on the courthouse square.

The Founder’s Day Festival Aug. 18-19 will include a community picnic, a Sunday morning worship service, live entertainment and food booths.

Founded by Quakers who settled the area in 1814, Randolph County was authorized by the Indiana Legislature in 1818. That same year, Winchester was formed from land donated by five settlers. In the early 1820s, Randolph County’s territory extended northward to the Michigan border.

