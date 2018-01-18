RATON, N.M. — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed in rural northern New Mexico near the state line with Colorado.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter was carrying six people when it crashed Wednesday evening in mountains about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the small city of Raton (rah-TOHNE’), but there’s no immediate word of any injuries.

The New Mexico State Police said several hours after the crash that “response and rescue attempts” were ongoing but slow, and the agency did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for updated information.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the agency did not have information about the ownership of the helicopter or its departure point or destination.

Raton is 175 miles (282 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.