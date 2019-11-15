Cummins announces next environmental sustainability strategy

INDIANAPOLIS — Cummins Inc. announced today its next environmental sustainability strategy, which includes science-based goals that meet or exceed the goals in the United Nations Paris agreement on climate change. By 2050, Cummins is targeting net-zero carbon emissions.

“Our communities and our business depend on our collective response to improve the health of the planet while creating prosperity for all,” said Tom Linebarger, Cummins Inc. Chairman and CEO. “It’s clear that government, businesses, nongovernmental organizations, and communities must unite behind swift, decisive action to address the environmental threats we face.”

The strategy, called PLANET 2050, is focused on three priority areas: addressing climate change and air emissions, using natural resources in the most sustainable way, and improving communities. It includes eight specific goals, timed to 2030, as well as aspirational targets for 2050 and is the most comprehensive and ambitious environmental sustainability strategy ever pursued by the company.

Below are Cummins’ new, specific 2030 goals related to its parts, products, and company-managed facilities and operations:

Doing our part to address climate change and air emissions

Reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions from facilities and operations by 50% (science-based target).

Reduce absolute lifetime greenhouse gas emissions from newly sold products by 25% (science-based target).

Partner with customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from products in the field by 55 million metric tons.

Reduce volatile organic compounds emissions from paint and coating operations by 50%.

Using natural resources in the most sustainable way

Create a circular lifecycle plan for every part to use less, use better, use again.

Generate 25% less waste in facilities and operations as a percent of revenue.

Reuse or responsibly recycle 100% of packaging plastics and eliminate single-use plastics in dining facilities, employee amenities and events.

Reduce absolute water consumption in facilities and operations by 30%.

“Our vision for 2050 is a world where Cummins powers the world’s really important work with carbon neutral products and operations,” said Brian Mormino, Executive Director Worldwide Environmental Strategy and Compliance. “Since our communities and business depend on a healthier planet, we will take strong action on climate change and work toward a future where we waste nothing and ensure that our communities are better because we are there.”

