Franklin defendant sentenced to 15 years on child pornography charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A Franklin man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of advertising, distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler said Gary Ryan Dismore, 42, of Franklin, was sentenced in federal court, by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Friday.

In November 2017, the Indiana State Police received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning alleged illegal activities of an unidentified subject. According to the Cyber Tip, a user uploaded 157 videos to a Drobox account. The files uploaded to the Dropbox account contained videos of child pornography. In response to a search warrant executed by law enforcement, Dropbox provided a USB Drive, which contained child pornography files. The email address associated with the Dropbox account was later linked to Dismore, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

On July 23, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Dismore’s Franklin residence.

During the search, officers seized a Samsung cell phone, three USB thumb drives, three laptops, and an iPod. Dismore admitted that the devices were used solely by him.

During a forensic examination of the digital media devices, officers discovered digital files depicting children under the age of 12, in addition to images of children over the age of 12, but under 18, that constitute child pornography.

Dismore was also discovered to be an owner, administrator, and member of several private chat groups, using a popular online application. Dismore’s chat groups were dedicated to the trafficking of child pornography and related discussions, prosecutors said. Dismore has been sharing his large volumes of child pornography since at least 2007, according to investigators.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police.