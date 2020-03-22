Local food pantry impacted by Coronavirus

The group is expected to help twice as many people, with half the available supplies and one-third the volunteers, but the Good Samaritan Food Bank in North Vernon is open for business.

Additional volunteers and donations are desperately needed at the largest food bank in Jennings County in order to meet the increased local need created by the nationwide fight against the COVID-10 (coronavirus) outbreak.

As increasing numbers of people face unemployment and financial crisis caused by lay-offs and business closures, more families are in need of food assistance.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Holcomb announced 22,583 Hoosiers filed for unemployment March 16-18.

“We served nearly twice as many families yesterday (March 18) as we served on Wednesday of last week,” Ginger Miller, longtime director of the Good Samaritan Food Bank, said.

Families in need who come to the bank are each given two boxes of food to help them get through the month. The boxes include fresh meat and other staples.

On Wednesday, 78 families received help. The previous week, only 40 families received food.

Individuals who make less than $1,900 a month are automatically qualified for assistance at the food bank. Families who have more members can make make more money depending on the size of the family.

In order to lower the risk of exposure to the virus for both the volunteers and the box recipients, many additional safety guards must now be enforced at the food bank.

All the boxes are now carried outside by volunteers instead of the box recipients entering into the food bank.

“Having to carry the boxes outside makes more work for our volunteers, and we now have fewer volunteers to do that work,” said food bank board member and volunteer Willie Steele. “We need young, healthy volunteers for that job.”

Miller is hoping for more volunteers for a variety of jobs at the food bank.

“We need all kinds of people to do all kinds of things such as packing boxes, driving. paperwork and even cleaning,” Miller said.

Miller also explained the food bank lost several helpers because the governments ABEL program was discontinued. He said the program sponsored and payed people over 55 to help at the food bank. However, the program ended because most of the people were in the high risk age category and the government wanted them to stay home to avoid exposure.

Many of the 10 daily unpaid volunteers at the food bank are also over 60 years of age, but they continue to work at the food bank in spite of the danger to their own health.

On Wednesday, several members of Millers own family came to help fill in the gaps at the food bank. Her son William is in the military and currently serving overseas but his wife Amie drove from Madison to give her mother-in-law a hand. Terry Miller even came in to help and walked through the driving rain to deliver boxes of food into waiting cars,

Food to fill the boxes come from Gleaners in Indianapolis and also local grocery stores, merchants and private organizations contribute additional food and meats.

Because of the recent extreme demands on grocery stores food donations are diminished.

“We are way low on fresh meats and other things. We desperately need more meat,” Miller said. “As this crisis continues, we are also going to desperately need more drivers.”

Steele explained, “almost all the services for the senior citizens have ended and we haven’t even started to serve that need yet. We will soon need to make deliveries to our seniors and others.”

Steele added that monetary donations to the food bank would also be extremely helpful.

“This crisis is real and for many people it is very desperate. But if we work together, stay calm and stay safe, we will get through it,” smiled Miller as she moved towards a group of volunteers trying to figure out how many bottles of Gatorade to put into each box going to families in need.