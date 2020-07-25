Construction worker dies in accident at north split in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Troopers from the Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a construction worker and resulted in the arrest of one driver.

At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers began receiving calls about a multiple vehicle crash on I-65 near the 111.6 mile marker, commonly known as the north split. Callers were reporting a man was lying on the road and was unconscious. When first responders arrived bystanders were performing CPR on the victim. Despite life saving efforts, 23-year-old David Vasquez Jr. of Terre Haute Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The right lane of I-65 was temporarily closed for construction in the area prior to the crash. Preliminary investigation at the scene has led officers to believe a passenger car was approaching the construction zone in the right lane prior to the lane closure. The driver of that vehicle failed to merge to the left, instead swerved to the right to avoid collision with the arrow board which was indicating the lane closure. Once on the right shoulder the passenger vehicle struck Vasquez Jr. who was standing inside the construction area. After striking the pedestrian the vehicle struck a stationary construction truck, then spun into the lane of traffic striking a semi and another vehicle. There were no other injuries in this crash.

The driver of the passenger car was Cheyenne Prass, 24, of Indianapolis. She was arrested on a preliminary charge of 0perating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

All actions mentioned in this release are alleged, all suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. Charges mentioned above are preliminary, actual charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation into the circumstances of this crash are ongoing. Troopers were assisted with this crash by the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.