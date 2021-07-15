Ex-Florida deputy gets 12 years for planting drugs
MARIANNA, Fla. — A former Florida sheriff's deputy received a 12-year prison sentence for planting drugs inside drivers' cars during traffic stops and then...
IOC’s Bach brings attention to Hiroshima — some unwanted
TOKYO — Many residents of Hiroshima welcome attention from abroad, which IOC President Thomas Bach will bring when he visits on Friday. The western...
US 30-year mortgage rate falls for 3rd week to average 2.88%
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent...
Scallop harvest to decline again this year, but still strong
PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen are harvesting fewer scallops off the East Coast as the population of the valuable shellfish appears to be on the...
18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become...
Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?
Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system? ...
Watching for birds: Audubon groups pledge change, diversity
BOSTON — When Boston socialites Minna Hall and Harriet Hemenway sought to end the slaughter of birds in the name of 19th century high...
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
PULGA, Calif. — A blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history was heading away from homes on...