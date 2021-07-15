Body of unidentified male recovered from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of an unidentified male from Lake Michigan at Michigan City, Indiana conservation...
Big jump in Indiana budget surplus triggering tax refund
INDIANAPOLIS — A big jump in Indiana’s state tax collections will result in a refund for taxpayers, although they’ll have to wait for that...
Indiana sees English, math scores drop on standardized tests
INDIANAPOLIS — Fewer than one-third of elementary and middle school students in Indiana recorded passing scores on the latest round of state standardized tests,...
Justice Dept. watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Nassar case
WASHINGTON — The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the...
2 killed, 8 wounded overnight in Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed and four others critically wounded overnight in Indianapolis in a rash of shootings that came hours after city...
Mourners remember veteran Indiana officer killed in ambush
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Hundreds of police officers have joined mourners at the funeral for an Indiana officer who was fatally shot during what...
Judge appoints attorney for man in Gary bank guard’s killing
HAMMOND, Ind. — A federal magistrate appointed a public defender for a man during his first court appearance in the June killing of a...
Woman dies after SUV leaves road, sinks in Indianapolis pond
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after the SUV she was driving left a roadway, crossed a ditch and sank in an Indianapolis pond. ...
Lawsuit seeks $150M from closed Indiana online schools
INDIANAPOLIS — The leaders of two now-closed Indiana online charter schools are accused in a new lawsuit of defrauding the state of more than...
Appeals court: Indiana must resume unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the state temporarily continue payment of federal unemployment benefits, affirming an earlier court order...