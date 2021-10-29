Abdul-Hakim Shabazz: Todd Rokita and my credentials
By Abdul-Hakim Shabazz I realize that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is not a big fan of yours truly; however, I didn't think he would...
Remembering Colin Powell’s honor, dignity and humanity
The obituaries for former Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell justifiably led with his appearance before the United Nations...
Commentary: Democrats’ demolition derby
By John Krull Democrats should feel grateful that Donald Trump exists. Their opposition to the former president seems to be about the only thing holding the...
Pence opposes debt limit hike
Rep. Greg Pence, R-Indiana, has voted against a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit that ensures the federal government can continue paying its...
Legislators plead for safer driving, plan to introduce legislation
By Haley Pritchett | The Statehouse File For The Republic INDIANAPOLIS — Two girls were killed in central Indiana area by alleged reckless driving, according to...
Atterbury a last resort for preventable problem
From: Kyla Foley Columbus, Indiana I am proud to be from Columbus, Indiana. I am proud to be from a city that never stops learning. I...
Davisson’s son to seek District 73 seat
The son of a state legislator from Salem who died last month has said he would like to fill the seat his father held...
Clyburn: Biden likely working on changing filibuster rules
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday that he feels President Joe Biden, his longtime ally, is likely working behind...
What pairs with beetle? Startups seek to make bugs tasty
LONDON — Tiziana Di Costanzo makes pizza dough from scratch, mixing together flour, yeast, a pinch of salt, a dash of olive oil and...
Trump slams Georgia lawmaker for not fighting voting results
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is declaring his opposition to a high-ranking Georgia Republican's bid for lieutenant governor, another sign of how state-level...